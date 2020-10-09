IPL: Rajasthan Royals Restrict Delhi Capitals to 184/8 at Sharjah

None of the Delhi Capitals batsmen managed to score a half-century.

Unlike their previous innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, none of the Delhi Capitals batsmen managed to score a half-century on Friday, 9 October, as the Shreyas Iyer-led team was restricted to 184/8 by Rajasthan Royals. Put in to bat, Delhi lost three batsmen within the six Powerplay overs. Shikhar Dhawan was removed by Jofra Archer for 5 in the second over. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw was dropped by youngster Kartik Tyagi at 7, but was caught and bowled by Archer for 19. A stunning piece of fielding by Yashasvi Jaiswal sent captain Shreyas Iyer packing for 22 after getting run out by a direct hit. DC were reduced to 50/3 in 5.5 overs.

The new batsmen in, Marcus Stoinis and Rishabh Pant, added just 29 runs when another run out was effected, this time by Tewatia. The wicketkeeper-batsman Pant was dismissed at the non-striker’s end for 5. The in-form Stoinis looked solid at the crease, and on course for a big score at the stadium with the shorter boundaries. But after adding 30 runs with Shimron Hetmyer, the Aussie cricketer was removed by Rahul Tewatia for 39 (off 30 balls), which included four sixes. The big-hitting Hetmyer took the innings forward with Harshal Patel, and after smashing back-to-back sixes off youngster Tyagi, was caught out in the deep by Tewatia in the 17th over. His 24-ball 45 featured five maximums and a boundary.

The Patels – Harshal (16) and Axar (17) – added 32 runs together before being dismissed in the last two overs.

Jofra Archer returned with 3/24 while Kartik Tyagi (1/35), Andrew Tye (1/50) and Rahul Tewatia (1/20) picked up a wicket each.

In their previous game at Sharjah, DC had posted a massive 228 against KKR, with Iyer smashing a 38-ball 88 while Shaw scored 66 off 41 balls. The Delhi Capitals are sitting at the second spot on the table with eight points from five matches while Smith’s RR are seventh in the eight-team competition with four points from five matches.