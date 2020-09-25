Prithvi Shaw’s Half-Century Helps Delhi Capitals Post 175/3 vs CSK

Opener Prithvi Shaw smashed a half-century as Delhi Capitals posted 175/3 against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League on Friday, 25 September. Put in to bat, the 20-year-old got DC off to a good start with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan as the duo added 88 runs in the first 10 overs. Shaw reached the half-century mark off 35 deliveries. Spinner Piyush Chawla, who got hit for 13 runs and 11 runs in his first two overs, eventually provided a breakthrough by trapping Dhawan lbw for 35 (off 27 balls).

Shikhar Dhawan tried a reverse sweep but ended up taking the ball on the pads.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant joined Shaw at the crease and two had added just nine runs together when the latter was stumped by Dhoni for 64 (off 43 balls) off a delivery by Chawla (2/33). Shaw’s knock included one six and nine boundaries. Interestingly, replays showed that Deepak Chahar had got an inside edge off Shaw that was collected by Dhoni but no CSK player appealed for the catch and it went unnoticed. A blinder by MS Dhoni ended the 58-run stand between captain Shreyas Iyer and Pant as the former departed for 26 (off 22 balls) on the final ball of the 19th over. Pant remained unbeaten on 37 (off 25 balls).