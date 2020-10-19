Warner Shatters Kohli’s Record to Score Fastest 5K Runs in IPL

Warner is only the fourth player in the history of IPL to score 5,000 runs. He achieved this in his 135th innings.

Australian opener David Warner has shattered ace Indian batsman Virat Kohli's record of scoring fastest 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner achieved the feat during SunRisers Hyderabad's game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday which his side lost in the Super Over at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Warner, who is only the fourth player in the history of IPL to score 5,000 runs in the tournament, reached the milestone in his 135th innings while Kohli had done it in 157 innings. Third in the list is Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings, who got to 5,000 IPL runs in 173 innings, followed by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (187 innings)