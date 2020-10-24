IPL: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Opens Up on ‘Frustrating Season’

Fleming said that they will give opportunities to youngsters in next three games keeping an eye on the next auction The Quint Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming speaking at the post-match press conference | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) IPL Fleming said that they will give opportunities to youngsters in next three games keeping an eye on the next auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming said that there is a lot of hurt, disappointment and frustration within the camp after the three-time IPL champions crashed to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets on Friday. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Fleming added that the loss to Mumbai Indians was symptomatic of the entire season which has gone totally wrong. He added that CSK deserve the bottom place in the points table.

“We were pretty stunned, it was a terrible power-play, to lose wickets so frequently, so quickly; the game was almost over in the power-play. So, it was tough watching. They bowled well, we made them find ways of getting us out,” he added.

Fleming added that after being on 21-5 in the powerplay, the message at the time-out was to scrape through to a decent total, which they did but 114 wasn’t going to be enough.

CSK made three changes to their lineup on Friday and the youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings with Faf du Plessis in place of Shane Watson. Asked about the message to Gaikwad before the game, Fleming said that the main reason to get him in the playing XI was to introduce the leg-spinner Imran Tahir.

“We’ve had problem with our balance all the way through. Our spin bowling has been little bit ineffective. When you’ve got world’s best T20 spinners, we’ve been keen to introduce him. Today was that day and we had a poor batting display. So, it sums up our tournament really. Everything we’ve tried, it’s been the opposite and today was a great example of that.” Stephen Fleming, Coach, Chennai Super Kings

CSK have now suffered eight losses, which has all but ended their playoffs hopes. Fleming said that they had too many holes to fill, which they couldn’t and justifies their place in the points table. "We've had holes throughout, like losing a player before the start of the season to things like being one over short or losing a couple of wickets too many. That can happen to a team off the pace. We don't have the numbers from individuals, therefore our place in the points table is probably appropriate."

The only bright spot for the CSK in Fleming’s own admission, in a disappointing season for them, has been the English all-rounder Sam Curran. Curran, who currently stands at the fourth position in the Most Valuable Player list, has been consistently performing for the Super Kings with both bat and the ball. On Friday, coming in at No 7 at 21/5, Curran scored 52 runs to take his side’s score above 100. Asked about the only bright spot in their 2020 campaign, Fleming said that Curran has been a big positive for them, one for the future, looking at the next auction cycle.