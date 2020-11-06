AB de Villiers Scores Fifth Half-Century, Joint Most in IPL 2020

AB de Villiers joined his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul to score five half-centuries, the most by a batsman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, when he hit 56 off 43 deliveries against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator match on Friday, 6 November. De Villiers was the lone man standing as RCB crumbled scoring just 131/7 wickets in 20 overs. The South African batsman is RCB's second highest run-getter behind team skipper Virat Kohli, with 454 runs and has scored at an average of 45.4. He has scored at a strike rate of 158.74.

De Villiers’s previous half-centuries were unbeaten 55, unbeaten 73, 51 and another unbeaten knock of 55 although he had not hit one in the five innings before this one.

"I think he batted very well but he needed a bit of support from the other end," said former England spinner Graeme Swann on Star Sports.