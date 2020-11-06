Jason Holder’s 3/25 Helps Restrict RCB to 131 in Knockout Game

West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder once again stepped up for Sunrisers Hyderabad as his 3 wickets have helped restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 131/7.
Holder started with two big wickets in his first two overs, sending back Virat Kohli – who was opening – in the second over and then Devdutt Padikkal in the fourth.
Bangalore were reduced to 15/2 in 3.3 overs.
AB de Villiers top-scored for the team with 56 but he too fell in the 18th over, castled by T Natarajan.
Bangalore eventually managed just 131/7. Virat’s team are not playing their all-rounder Chris Morris who is out due to an injury.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined