I Am Obsessed With Rishabh Pant, Says Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says he is ‘obsessed’ with Rishabh Pant even as he praised other India cricketers.

"All [among current cricketers] are fantastic players. As president of the BCCI, I shouldn't pick one over the other. I enjoy Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's batting. I am obsessed with Rishabh Pant. I like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. I like Shardul Thakur because has got guts," said Sourav Ganguly after he was asked to pick his favourite India cricketers on a Youtube chatshow by Classplus.