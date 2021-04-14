Hyderabad’s Batters Disappoint, RCB Win Second Straight Match

Despite a solid start by David Warner and a great outing by their bowlers, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batters once again disappointed as the team were handed a 6 run loss by Royals Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night in Chennai.
Led by Jason Holder (3/30) and Rashid Khan (2/18), SRH restricted RCB to 149/8 in their 20 overs after David Warner won the toss and elected to field first.
In reply, the Hyderabad captain scored his first half century of the season and by the time he got out in the 14th over, SRH were 96/2 with Jonny Bairstow coming out to join Manish Pandey. What looked like an easy chase from there, turned on its head with Shahbaz Ahmed picking 3 wickets in the 17th over including that of Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad.
Published: 14 Apr 2021,11:16 PM IST