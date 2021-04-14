Hyderabad’s Batters Disappoint, RCB Win Second Straight Match

Despite a solid start by David Warner and a great outing by their bowlers, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batters once again disappointed as the team were handed a 6 run loss by Royals Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday night in Chennai.

Led by Jason Holder (3/30) and Rashid Khan (2/18), SRH restricted RCB to 149/8 in their 20 overs after David Warner won the toss and elected to field first.