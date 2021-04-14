Glenn Maxwell Ends Fifty Drought After 3 Barren IPL Seasons

Maxwell had a day back said on RCB official video that he wasn't surprised that the Bangalore franchise would pick him despite ordinary outing last season. He said RCB skipper Virat Kohli had been showing interest in him.

"We had been texting a fair bit. We obviously caught up. We chatted after the ODI and T20I series in Australia. He talked to me about potentially playing for RCB. If I got the opportunity, he said 'we would love to have you'. But obviously, there was an auction," Maxwell said in a video tweeted by RCB.

"He said it would be wonderful to have you. He floated the idea back even then. There was a long process in work. Thankfully, I am playing for RCB now," he added.

Kohli wouldn't be disappointed with his catch of the season.