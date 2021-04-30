Glenn Maxwell on IPL Bio-Bubble & Ways of Returning to Australia

India and New Zealand will fly to UK, Southampton, for the World Test Championship final from 18 June after the IPL.

For Maxwell, it’s about figuring the safest route that they can avail once the IPL is over as the bio-bubble is expected to break after that. There are 14 Australian players still remaining in the league after three pullouts.

“Once IPL finishes and potentially the bubble will be broken, you don’t want to be stuck here, just try and look for the safest way to move on,” Maxwell said.

“It’s something I floated to Vinnie (fiancee), if things go extremely south, a whole lot worse, what are we actually supposed to do if there is no help? I am sure there will be help from BCCI to accommodate the overseas players at the moment,” he added.

Maxwell acknowledged that the critical health situation in India before adding that the IPL bubble is quite secure and protected.

“It’s changed pretty fast in India but we have been sheltered well in the bubble. We are not really exposed too much (to the outside world). We straight move into the hotel, trying to stick to franchise’s business as usual, that is playing your sport…”

Maxwell said that while he kept in touch with Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, who left fearing a lockdown after travel restrictions were in place, he thought it was prudent to stay back and wait for things to improve.