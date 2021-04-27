After Travel Ban, Aus PM Says IPL Players’ Return Not Priority

The Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that the Aussie cricketers’ return from the IPL will not be prioritised as the country announced a temporary ban on all direct flights from India until 15 May.

This puts the players, coaches and commentators in the same position as the other stranded Australians in India who are seeking a way home.

"This wasn't part of an Australian tour," the PM was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"They're under their own resources. And they'll be using those resources to, I'm sure, to see them return to Australia in accordance with their own arrangements."