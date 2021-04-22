How Ruturaj’s Eyes Told Dhoni He Wasn’t Rattled, Despite Poor Run

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Wednesday said that his habit of applying psychology to his captaincy helped him in judging young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad’s state of mind.

The 24-year-old had been having a poor run so far this IPL 2021 but came good on Wednesday as he scored 62 off 42 balls to play a key role in CSK's win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"Rutu showed his class in the last IPL. You always need to assess where he is mentally. Once when he was off guard, I asked him how are you feeling today. When you put a question like that, you wait for the reactions, you see what's in his eyes," said Dhoni after the match on Wednesday.