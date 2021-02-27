Ahmedabad Among 5 Venues Shortlisted for IPL 2021

The BCCI is hoping to use four or five venues to conduct the upcoming edition of the IPL in the summer this year. The fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai means it is not feasible to host the tournament over there, as per initial plans.
Earlier, there were discussions that Mumbai, with four stadiums — Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil and Reliance Stadium, will be a good option to create a single bio-secure bubble and hold the eight-week long tournament.
However, the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra has worsened with a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“There is still a month left for the IPL to start but obviously some decisions need to be taken. It will be risky to have a single city IPL in Mumbai if there is steady rise in cases that’s happening right now,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.
“So cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata will be ready to host matches. Ahmedabad, in all likelihood, will host the play-off and final match of the IPL,” he said.
The IPL is expected to start in the second week of April.
Cricbuzz reported that the matches could take place in a cluster-caravan format, where teams will be in two groups and matches will be played at one venue as per the groups before teams are re-shuffled and move on to the next round.
There is a strong chance that Lucknow also could be in the mix as BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has been lobbying hard for the IPL games in the Uttar Pradesh centre but it is not in the initial shortlist yet.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined