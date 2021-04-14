ICC Bans Former Zimbabwe Captain Heath Streak for 8 Years

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been banned for 8 years after being charged with five breaches of the ICC's Anti-Corruption code. Streak, who had initially refuted the allegations, has accepted his guilt and can resume cricket activities from 28 March, 2029.
The Zimbabwean legend had been under probe for his role in a long list of games from 2016, when he was coach of the national team, to 2018, when he was the bowling coach for the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. He was Bangladesh’s bowling coach before that from 2014-2016.
The games under the scanner include internationals as well as those from his time in various T20 Leagues across the world – notably the 2018 Pakistan Super League, 2018 IPL, 2017 BPL and the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.
Among the charges are also those of disclosing vital information about international games in a 2018 tri-series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and then a Zimbabwe-Afghanistan series in the same year as well. He is also allegedly disclosed information during games in the 2018 IPL and the 2018 Afghanistan Premier League.
Streak, a legend in Zimbabwean cricket, is believed to have aided approaches from a corruptor to people within teams where he was the coach.
Streak, who is Zimbabwe’s highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs, was the coach of the national team until early 2018, when he resigned after failing to take the team through to the 2019 ODI World Cup. After that he was the bowling coach for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018.
The charges against Heath Streak are:
2.3.2 – disclosing inside information under both the ICC Code and various domestic Codes, in circumstances where he knew or should have known that such information may be used for betting purposes. In particular, he disclosed inside information in relation to matches in the 2018 Tri-Series involving Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the Zimbabwe v Afghanistan series in 2018, the IPL 2018 and the APL 2018.
2.3.3 – directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any participant to breach the Code. In particular, he facilitated or attempted to facilitate the introduction of four different players, including a national captain, to someone he knew, or should have known, may have wanted to approach them to provide inside information for betting purposes.
2.4.2 – Failing to disclose the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that the participant knew or should have known was given to them to procure a breach of the Code or that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.
2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code including in relation to international matches, matches in the 2017 BPL, the 2018 Pakistan Super League, the 2018 IPL and the 2018 APL.
Article 2.4.7 – obstructing or delaying an investigation, including concealing, tampering with or destroying any documentation or other information that may be relevant to that investigation and / or that may be evidence of or may lead to the discovery of evidence of corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.
Published: 14 Apr 2021,04:08 PM IST