Focus on Situation Rather Than Match-Ups: Rishabh Pant

DC ended up winning the match despite Pant not scoring runs, chasing down a low target of 138 with five balls and six wickets to spare.

Lalit Yadav came in to bat at No.4 instead of Pant and the latter heaped praise on how Yadav played.

"He is a good player, we are trying to groom him and we thought he can do well on this type of wicket. Good to see some maturity from him," said Pant.