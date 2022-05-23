As You Get Ready for Play-Offs, Here Are Five Astonishing Facts About IPL 2022

Here are five hard-to-believe facts about the IPL so far.
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/The Quint)
The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its business end, and it's been one hell of a season so far. As you get ready to enjoy the play-offs, here is a list of five astonishing facts at the end of the league stage of IPL 2022.
So, who won the other two editions of the IPL, which aren't listed in the graphic above?
Deccan Chargers were crowned champions in the 2009 edition. However, the team was dissolved after the 2012 edition, and in 2013, the Hyderabad franchise returned as Sunrisers Hyderabad.
On 18 April 2008, the night the IPL came to life, Brendon McCullum had set the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on fire with a knock of 158 not out that anyone who saw it is unlikely to forget.
As of the end of the league stage in 2022, there have been 72 centuries in the IPL since McCullum's knock in 2008. And none of them have been scored by a batter in KKR colours.
Chennai Super Kings qualified for the play-offs every single year from 2008 to 2015. Then, due to a two-year suspension in relation to a betting controversy, the team in yellow missed out on the 2016 and 2017 editions.
They clinched the title on their comeback in 2018, and qualified for the play-offs in 2019 too.
It was in 2020, in their 11th edition of the IPL, that the Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify to the top four for the first time, finishing second-last out of eight teams. The anomaly wasn't repeated in 2021, when they won the title again. But in 2022, CSK came second-last yet again, finishing ninth in a league of 10 teams.
It's quite an incredible feat though, that a team has failed to reach the top four in only two seasons out of 13. But that's a well-known part of the IPL legend.
At the end of this year's league stage, with the Mumbai Indians finishing in the last place, the Chennai Super Kings became the recipients of this particular statistic – of being the only team that's been around for more than three seasons of the IPL to never have finished last!
Punjab are second on the list, having finished last in three seasons (2010, 2015, and 2016).
The 2022 edition is the 15th season of the IPL, and there are only five teams which have played each of the 15 seasons.
Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi (Daredevils/Capitals), Punjab (Kings XI Punjab/Punjab Kings), and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the five constants. Among them, only MI and KKR have laid their hands on the IPL silverware, with Delhi, Punjab, and RCB yet to win their first IPL title.
