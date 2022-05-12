Brendon McCullum Appointed England Men's Test Team's Head Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders coach and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed England's men's Test team's head coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

The 40-year-old, McCullum will start his role with the Test side in the home series against New Zealand, starting on June 2 at Lord's, subject to obtaining a necessary work visa.

"We are delighted to confirm Brendon as England Men's Test Head Coach. It has been a real privilege to get to know him and understand his views and vision for the game. I believe his appointment will be good for England's Test team," Managing Director of England's men's cricket Rob Key said.