Fans React To DC Owner, Kiran Grandhi's Auction Table Tactics

Delhi Capitals' owner Kiran Grandhi grabbed everyone's attention in the Tata IPL Auction by deploying strategies to make the best combination possible for his franchise.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi is a veteran businessman and currently the CEO, MD and director of GMR Infrastructure. Alongside this, he is the chairman and co-owner of Delhi Capitals. GMR group co-owns the IPL Franchise Delhi Capitals in partnership with the JSW group. He was representing the GMR group at the table and was making bidding decisions alongside Parth Jindal from the JSW group.

Delhi Capitals had an amazing auction as they managed to fill all slots available after retaining Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shah, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje pre-auction.