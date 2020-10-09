DC vs RR Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

A struggling Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to get back to winning ways when they face a confident Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.9 October. DC are happily sitting at the second spot on the table with eight points from five matches while RR are seventh in the eight-team competition with four points from five matches. So far, DC have clicked all the boxes, with both their batsmen and bowlers living up to the expectations. The main reason behind DC's success is that they have been making collective efforts.

Here is everything you need to know about the Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match: When will the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin? The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 9 October. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. Where is the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) being held? The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Which channel will broadcast match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)? The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports. Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) ? The live streaming of match between Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be available on HotStar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals (DC) Vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2020 match? Rajasthan Roayls: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (w-k), Andrew Tye, KartikTyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, MananVohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams