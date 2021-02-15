Delhi Ask BCCI for Clarity on SA Players’ Availability: Report

After Cricket South Africa announced a seven-match white-ball series against Pakistan in the first half of April (2-16), franchises in the IPL are concerned about the availability of the Proteas players for the upcoming season, and have asked the BCCI for clarity.

There are 7 SA players in 5 IPL franchises with last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals and former champions Chennai Super Kings likely to be the most affected.

Cricbuzz reported, that the Delhi side has officially taken the matter up with the BCCI as they could be without their lead pacers, depending on the quarantine requirements for the SA players, which will be decided based on the venue.