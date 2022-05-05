DC vs SRH IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: When & Where To Watch the Match Live

Watch SRH vs DC IPL 2022 match live on Disney+ Hotstar
(Photo: BCCI)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is inching towards its end. The 50th match of the tournament will be played on Thursday, 5 May 2022, between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Both, DC and SRH lost their last matches of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively.
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the DC vs SRH IPL match.
Delhi vs Hyderabad IPL match is slated to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday.
How and where to watch the live stream of the SRH vs DC IPL match online?
DC vs SRH IPL match will be live streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Where to watch live telecast of SRH vs DC IPL match on TV?
Live telecast of DC vs SRH IPL match can be watched live on the following TV channels of the Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
For regular updates about DC vs SRH IPL match, you can also follow The Quint.
As per the current trends, Sunrisers Hyderabad is at 5th position on IPL points table 2022 with 10 points, while Delhi Capitals is at 7th spot with 8 points.