IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After RCB Beat CSK

In what was a closely fought encounter between MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings and Faf du Plessis captain Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 in Pune on Wednesday evening, the latter came away with 13-run win.

RCB’s win over CSK means that they have made good progress on the points table and have moved up to 4th, behind Gujarat Titans (16 pts), Lucknow Super Giants (14 pts) and Rajasthan Royals (12 pts). RCB also have 12 points but have played more game than anyone with 11 matches.

RCB's win helps them get back to winning ways after having lost two games before this. CSK had won their last time round comfortably.