DC vs LSG IPL Match Today Live: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match today.
(Photo: BCCI)
IPL Match Today Live: Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are all set for the crucial IPL face-off today, on 14 May 2024. DC's chances of making it to the top four seem slim, relying on a significant victory and improbable results elsewhere.
DC aims to conclude a disappointing season on a high note at their home. LSG, with a better playoff prospect, have suffered setbacks with substantial defeats, which dented their net run rate and playoff hopes. In order to secure a spot, they need to triumph in Delhi and Mumbai, reaching 16 points, while also making sure other teams do not surpass them.
LSG's batting struggles pose a challenge against Delhi's high-scoring venue. In addition, their bowlers, have secured the fewest wickets in IPL 2024.
With two matches still left for LSG, their hopes are not yet diminished. The KL Rahul-led side need to forget the past losses and turn their fortunes against DC. As both teams are looking forward to winning their remaining matches, they will test their fate on the ground today. Let's have a quick look at the live streamingd details of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024.
Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match be played?
The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
When will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match be played?
The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be played on 14 May, Tuesday.
At what time will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match start?
The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match?
The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where will the live streaming of Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match be available?
The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
