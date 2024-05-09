IPL 2024: LSG Owner’s Animated Chat With Skipper KL Rahul Makes Headlines

After Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, skipper KL Rahul and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka engaged in a visibly intense conversation.

The broadcasters characterised the interaction as "Animated reactions from the LSG camp."