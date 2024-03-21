David Willey To Miss Initial Matches Of IPL, Confirms LSG Coach Justin Langer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday confirmed that England pacer David Willey will miss the initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

“Mark Wood pulling out of the tournament and also David Willey won’t be coming now either. That means we lack in the experience, but what I have seen in the last few days is that there is enormous talent,” said Langer in a virtual media interaction organised by the franchise.