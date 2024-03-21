Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019David Willey To Miss Initial Matches Of IPL, Confirms LSG Coach Justin Langer

David Willey To Miss Initial Matches Of IPL, Confirms LSG Coach Justin Langer

Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer confirmed the absence of David Willey from the first few matches of IPL
IANS
IPL
Published:

David Willey to miss out on the first few matches of IPL 2024

|
Swapan Mahapatra
<div class="paragraphs"><p>David Willey to miss out on the first few matches of IPL 2024</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer on Wednesday confirmed that England pacer David Willey will miss the initial matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Mark Wood pulling out of the tournament and also David Willey won’t be coming now either. That means we lack in the experience, but what I have seen in the last few days is that there is enormous talent,” said Langer in a virtual media interaction organised by the franchise.

Also ReadIPL 2024: Full List of Players Ruled Out Due to Injuries, and Their Replacements
Also ReadIPL 2024: From Shamar Joseph to Coetzee – 5 Overseas Debutants To Watch Out For
Also ReadIPL 2024: RCB Unveil New Name, To Be Called Royal Challengers Bengaluru From Now

However, Langer didn’t specify the reason for Willey's absence but it is highly anticipated that the seamer has taken time off for the family after featuring in back-to-back professional leagues - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in ILT20 and Multan Sultans in PSL.

The English left-arm seamer spent the last two IPL seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore and was due to play for LSG this year after he was signed at his base price of Rs. 2 crore in December's auction in Dubai.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT