Cummins’ Late Charge Not Enough as CSK Trump KKR by 18 Runs

Kolkata’s chase didn't get off to the best of starts with Deepak Chahar picking two wicket in the first three overs- Shubman Gill out early once again, on first ball duck. Then it was Nitish Rana who was caught on 9 after playing 12 deliveries. KKR were 17/2 in 3 overs.

Kolkata’s top 5 batters in fact could not manage to get to the two figure mark with skipper Eoin Morgan out on 7, Sunil Narine on 4 and Rahul Tripathi on 8.

Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russel though started the fightback, smashing the CSK bowlers around the park during their 81-run 39 ball stint. Sam Curran ended their stand in the 12th over, picking the wicket of Russell after he had made 54 off just 22 deliveries.

In the overs between six and 16, KKR hammered 131 runs as the CSK bowlers looked completely out of sorts. Only pacer Lungi Ngidi looked good, picking up three wickets for 28 runs from his four overs, as his low full tosses and yorkers made the going tough for the KKR batsmen, including Cummins.