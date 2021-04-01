Competition Doesn’t Put Pressure, Bodes Well for India: Shami

"Your selection depends on your skill, experience and performance. All things are different. If there is healthy competition, it doesn't mean that you lose confidence in yourself," Shami told IANS on Thursday.

"It is not like competition puts pressure or makes someone redundant. Every player's skills-set is different, they are required for different roles in the team. We don't think about ourselves, we have to think about the country. Whoever is the best [for a given situation or match] gets to play and is selected," he added.

Shami said hard work is key.

"Competition keeps coming and going. How much you play depends on your luck and how your fitness is. You have only one thing in your hand and that is, keep working hard and keep supporting each other [in the team]. That is all you can do," he said.

Shami was hit by a Pat Cummins's delivery on the third day of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide where India were bowled out for 36, their lowest total in Test cricket. Shami was the last man but couldn't return to bat as India's second innings folded at 36/9.