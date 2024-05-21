Broadcasters Address Rohit’s ‘Breach of Privacy’ Comments, Cite Live Telecast

The sequence of events began when the Kolkata Knight Riders shared a video featuring Rohit Sharma and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The video included audio of a light-hearted chat between the two, which was later deleted.

Subsequently, during a live training session on Star Sports, Rohit Sharma was seen asking the cameras not to record any audio of his conversations with friends on the sidelines. "Bhai yaar audio band kar bhai, ek audio ne meri waat laga diya hai,” said Rohit to a cameraman on the training ground which was then shown on air by Star Sports.