IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Lashes Out at Broadcaster for Airing Private Conversation

Rohit Sharma, who has spent the majority of the past three years in the spotlight as India's captain, has spoken against the invasion of privacy of players as the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 aired a private conversation of the former Mumbai Indians captain during a training session, despite being told not to record it.

Rohit, who was displaced as captain of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024, feels recording and airing the private conversation despite his request not to do so is a breach of privacy.