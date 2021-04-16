Ben Stokes Will Return to England on Saturday for Surgery: ECB

After dropping a chance earlier in the match, Stokes ran in from long on and dived forward to complete the dismissal of Gayle and immediately felt discomfort in his left hand, grimacing as he got up to celebrate with his teammates.

He continued on through the match but did not bowl and was dismissed for a three-ball duck as the Royals fell five runs short of their target of 222.

With Stokes’ injury, Rajasthan Royals have been dealt a big blow as they were already without Jofra Archer.