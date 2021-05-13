Australian Contingent Stuck in Maldives May Return Home on Sunday

If the batch is allowed to return after the end of the ban, a group of 38 would be able to take a charter flight out of the Maldives via Malaysia to Sydney on May 16, where they would then serve their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

The 2021 IPL was suspended indefinitely after multiple cases of COVID-19 cropped up within four of the eight franchises' bio-bubble. Having been forced to take a detour to the Maldives, the Australian contingent stayed put in a secure bio-bubble on the island for the time being as the board decided against seeking an exemption from the national government to expedite their homecoming.