‘Against MI, It Feels Special’: Harshal Patel On His IPL Fifer

Pace bowler Harshal Patel, who went for 15 runs in his first over, came back in the death overs to pick five wickets in his last three overs against Mumbai Indians on Friday to claim his first fifer in T20 cricket.
The 30-year-old Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler said he took a cue from the way the ball was tailing in to the batsmen in the end overs.
"It was very clear from the beginning I was going to bowl two overs at the death but today I bowled three. Feels great," he added.
Patel said he wasn't unnerved by the formidable MI batting line-up which comprised big-hitting batsmen.
The right-arm bowler, who has been playing domestic cricket for a decade now and represents Haryana at the first-class level said the bounce on the wicket wan't good.
"It's a decent batting surface. Just the dimensions allow you to take [the] pace off. Also, the bounce isn't as good as it usually is. It's probably keeping low."
