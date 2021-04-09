‘Against MI, It Feels Special’: Harshal Patel On His IPL Fifer

Pace bowler Harshal Patel, who went for 15 runs in his first over, came back in the death overs to pick five wickets in his last three overs against Mumbai Indians on Friday to claim his first fifer in T20 cricket.

The 30-year-old Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler said he took a cue from the way the ball was tailing in to the batsmen in the end overs.