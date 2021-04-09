4 Wickets Fall in Last Over, Patel Takes Fifer & Mumbai Post 159

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore attacked Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians with 7 bowlers but it was the unheralded Harshal Patel that finished with a fifer as Mumbai posted 159/9 in their 20 overs in the IPL 2021 season-opener on Saturday at the Chepauk.

Harshal got the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya and Marco Jansen.

After a long time, Virat Kohli finally won a toss and the skipper elected to put Mumbai Indians into bat first.

South African Quinton de Kock is completing his compulsory 7-day quarantine and it was Chris Lynn who came out to bat alongside Rohit Sharma. The pair made 24 runs for the first wicket before a Virat Kohli throw helped Chahal get Sharma out, on 19.