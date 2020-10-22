‘It Was a Magical Performance,’ Says a Smiling Siraj After KKR Win

Speedster Mohammad Siraj bowled a dream spell (3/8), set a few records, and guided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to an eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. ‘Looking at the wicket, it didn’t look like the ball would swing as much. When we entered the field, Virat bhai told me to be ready to bowl the new ball. I got confidence after being handed the new ball,’ says Siraj while talking about his outing against KKR.

RCB registered an 8 wicket win over KKR on Wednesday, moving to the second spot in the points table.

With returns of 3/8, Mohammed Siraj became the first bowler in the 13-year history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to bowl two maiden overs in an innings. The Hyderabadi right-armer's first two overs were maidens, and took all his three wickets during those overs. Siraj's spell of 4-2-8-3 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday night is also the most economical this year. No one has conceded runs at two an over this season like Siraj did. ‘RCB has always supported me- their fans, support staff and the management. I just wanted to give a magical performance for RCB. Something different. When the season started, I had decided I would do something different for RCB and then I had this magical performance today,’ said the bowler who has played just four matches this season. At the toss, Virat said he was being picked because of his good outing against KKR in the earlier fixture and the decision clearly worked for the franchise.

The win took the RCB to the second spot on the points table, and showed that they have emerged as a serious title contender. Although they are equal on points with Delhi Capitals (+0.774), they are second only on the net run rate (+0.182). Both teams have played 10 matches each.