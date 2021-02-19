Rohit, Hardik Congratulated Me And Asked For Treat: K Gowtham

Currently a net bowler with the Indian team who are playing England in a Test series, Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham says he is still trying to get a grip on his emotions after the IPL Player Auction in Chennai. Gowtham was signed on by Chennai Super Kings for a mind-boggling Rs 9.25 crore, which left his parents and wife overwhelmed by tears of joy.

The bid made him the most expensive uncapped player in the IPL.

"It was nerve-wracking, I was very anxious, watching on TV," Gowtham, who is currently with the Indian Test team here as a net bowler for the series against England, told ESPNcricinfo.