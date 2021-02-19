Smith, Shakib, Malan – Biggest Steals of the 2021 IPL Auction

Steve Smith (Rs 2.2 Crore, Delhi Capitals)

Though Steve Smith did not set IPL 2020 on fire – he scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 131.22 – he was expected to interest a few other teams considering the experience he has. The Australian is a solid player at the top of the order, and lends plenty of stability and has been one of the most reliable players for his country in the last few years.

Smith, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, was expected to interest teams such as Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, but surprisingly got a lukewarm response before Delhi Capitals picked him up. The DC franchise has a top-heavy batting unit with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane already in their ranks, and it would be interesting to see where they slot in Smith. However, Shaw struggled with his technique for major parts of IPL 2020, and the new recruit Smith could potentially open the batting alongside Dhawan.

A major reason why franchises did not show major interest in Smith could be due to his strike-rate in the shortest format, but his ability to adapt to any situation makes him a huge X-factor in the side. He will also have a point to prove after being released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the season, and could have one of his best IPL seasons.