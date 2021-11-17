UN Names Telangana’s Pochampally Among Best Tourism Villages in the World

The Ministry of Tourism had recommended three villages for the UNWTO Best Tourism Village entry from India – Kongthong in Meghalaya, Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh, and Pochampally in Telangana.

Pochampally is also known as 'Bhoodan Pochampally' to commemorate the Bhoodan movement that was launched by Acharya Vinobha Bhave from this village on 18 April 1951. Currently a two-room Vinobha Bhave Mandir exists within the village which was earlier the place where Vinobha Bhave resided during his visit to the village.