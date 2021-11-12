Telangana Lawyer Subbarao Offers Free Legal Aid to Marginalised Communities

In an effort to revive people's faith in the justice system, Subbarao, a lawyer in Telangana is providing free legal service to poor people from marginalised communities.

In the year 1975, his grandfather Dola Muthaiah was killed at a jail in Vemsoor limits of Telangana's Khammam district. The incident reportedly took place months after the 30-year-old man, belonging to Scheduled Caste community was allegedly arrested by police on charges of theft, reported The News Minute.

Speaking to The News Minute about his grandfather's case, Subbarao said that in those times people used to believe that police torture was normal. Moreover, at that time, people from such marginalised communities were not aware of how to fight their legal battles.

This fuelled Subbarao to start a free legal service in the state four years ago, soon after he graduated from Osmania University with a law degree.