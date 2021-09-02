Chennai: 6-Year-Old Rian Sets New World Record; Pedals 108 km in 5 Hours

In a landmark feat, six-year-old Rian Kumar of Chennai has set a new world record by cycling non-stop for 108 kilometres in a little over 5 hours.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In a landmark feat, six-year-old Rian Kumar of Chennai has set a new world record by cycling non-stop for 108 kilometres in a little over 5 hours.
He has been recognised by the World Book of Records as the “fastest and youngest" person to achieve the feat.
Rian told NDTV that his mother, retired Commander Gauri Sharma, who is a cyclist herself, inspired him in his pursuit of cycling. Both of Rian's parents are officers in the Indian Navy. The family moved to Chennai from Delhi recently.
Speaking to NDTV, Rian said,
According to a report in DT Next, Rian achieved this unique feat without any formal training. Riding on a 16-inch MTB children’s cycle, he began cycling in 2020, taking guidance from his mother Gauri.
Gauri said that the pandemic-induced lockdown provided him the "perfect opportunity" to hone his cycling skill as roads in Chennai were completely free, at most times. She told DT Next that Rian would join her everyday at 3 am to cycle from OMR to Mahabalipuram in Chennai.
Besides cycling, he also takes active interest in servicing his bicycle, she said and added that neither she nor her husband pressured him to achieve the world record.
The young achiever, who also takes inspiration from his favourite cyclists Tadej Pogacar, Julian Alaphilippe, and Mark Cavendish now aims to participate in the prestigious 200-km Brevets de Randonneurs (BRM) and at the Tour De France, the annual bicycle race at France.
A student of Class 2, Rian is well-known among Chennai's professional cyclists.
Talking to NDTV, accomplished cyclist OV Venkataragavan, aka "Super Randonneur", said he became Rian's fan after he met the boy during one of his early morning rides.
The talented kid, who reportedly watches global cycling network instead of cartoons during his free time, aspires to cycle along with MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu one day. CM Stalin also regularly pedals the same stretch of road as Rian.
(With inputs from NDTV and DT Next)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 02 Sep 2021,02:32 PM IST