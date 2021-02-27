Good News: Chennai Metro Rail Crew Honoured for Helping Passenger

Two crew members were honoured by Chennai Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday, 24 February, for swiftly coming to the aid of a passenger during a medical emergency.
Egmore Metro Station Controller J Rajesh and Train Operator P M Rajeev were felicitated for providing assistance to the passenger while travelling between Nehru Park and Egmore Metro station.
When train operator Rajeev received the news through the passenger emergency intercom, he contacted the operation control centre and requested for immediate medical help at the next station.
The passenger was then provided first aid at the Egmore metro station, following which Station Controller Rajesh then helped with shifting her to a nearby hospital.
CMRL MD Pradeep Yadav felicitated them with cash awards and certificates of appreciation. Their timely assistance helped in saving the passenger’s life.
Director of Finance Sujatha Jayaram, Director of Projects Rajeev Narayan Dwivedi and Director of Systems and Operations Rajesh Chaturvedi were also present during the occasion.
