Patna IIS Officer Inspires 2,000 People to 'Save the Sparrow'

The officer also reportedly organises events, such as webinars and exhibitions, to raise awareness about the need for conservation of birds. His initiative has inspired a few youths in the city of Patna as well, who have installed nests and water pots in their localities for the birds.

“At my prodding, over 2,000 persons have joined me in a chain of efforts across the country to save the house sparrow and other birds from the onslaught of urbanised activities,” he said, The New Indian Express reported.

The government employee's work for the environment was recently recognised by the state's forest minister Niraj Singh Bablu as well as former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi.

“My life – before and after office – begins and ends with this little service for the sparrows and other birds," Kumar told the The New Indian Express.