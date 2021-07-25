Kerala RJ's Appeal Helped Raise Rs 18 Cr for Boy With Rare Disease

By the time Musafir was approached, Mariamma and Rafeeque had knocked on many doors, tried many ways out.

The couple, whose son Muhammad has a rare condition, were seeking help to raise a huge amount of money for the medicine that could save his life.

The story of how little Muhammed, born with spinal muscular atrophy, was saved by the generous crowdfunding, has since become famous. The family was able to raise Rs 18 crore in just one week. Musafir, a radio jockey based in Kannur, talks of the part he played in it.