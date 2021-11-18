Mangaluru Masjid Opens Its Door to People of All Faiths To Visit

The Bantwal Masjid, located in Karnataka's Mangaluru city, has opened its doors to people of all religions to visit the shrine, in order to have an understanding of the Muslim religious rites. The invite has also been extended with the hope that it would create a connect between people, Times of India reported.

Naming this initiative as 'Nammoora Masedi Noda Banni', the concept of having the mosque open for all was introduced by the Bantwal Masjid Committee to alleviate any misgivings about the religion.

Last Sunday, over 300 visitors of other religions visited the masjid for the first time and even witnessed the namaz.