'Is this Jama Masjid?': Biryani Shop 'Forced' to Shut Down in Delhi on Diwali

In language loaded with expletives and communal slurs, the man further asks, “Teri Eid waale din agar teri masjid ke aage main suar kaatu toh tujhe acha lagega? (Would you like it if I butchered pigs in front of a mosque on the day of your Eid?)”

At the time of the incident, the 31-year-old owner and his employees were present in the shop. They closed the shop at the time as they didn't want to run the risk of any trouble.

The brother of the victim informed The Quint that after they shut the shop, neighbours and shopkeepers intervened to stop the harassment.