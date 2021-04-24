K’taka Man Makes Masks That Grow Into Plants When Sown After Use

A Karnataka-based social entrepreneur and environmental activist Nithin Vas has thought of a unique idea to conserve the environment by making use of eco-friendly masks. Made of cotton rags that will develop into plants after being disposed in the soil, the masks are implanted with seeds of fruits and vegetables, ANI reported.

"We as an organisation designed this paper mask. The first layer of the mask is made up of cotton rags and the inner layer is made up of cotton linings. Interestingly, once these degradable masks are thrown in the soil, plants will grow out of them from the seeds embedded on these masks,” the activist told news agency ANI.