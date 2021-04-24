In Record Daily High, India Reports 3.46 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases
India on Saturday, 24 April, reported 3,46,786 fresh COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours – the highest one-day spike so far in the country since the pandemic began.
As many as 2,624 COVID fatalities and 2,19,838 discharges in 24 hours were recorded, as per the Union Health Ministry. The total case tally has now reached 1,66,10,481 with 25,52,940 active patients and 1,89,544 deaths. The total number of recoveries, meanwhile, stands at 1,38,67,997.
The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday, 23 April, decided to impose night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, Saturday onwards amid the nation-wide surge in COVID-19 cases.
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown in the national capital till 5 am on 26 April.
- The Centre on Monday announced that those above 18 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine from 1 May.
- Several states will offer the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost from 1 May.
- India’s “Oxygen Express” train made its first run on Thursday from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) in Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra.
- In an urgent hearing, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the central government to ensure the supply of medical oxygen by “whatever means required”.
Import of Consignments Related to the Pandemic to be Expedited
The Customs Department will expedite clearances for import consignments relating to the pandemic, such as equipment for setting up of RT-PCR test labs, medical equipment.
Sixty Five Healthcare Personnel on Kumbh Duty Test Positive for COVID-19
Sixty-five healthcare personnel, including doctors, deployed on Kumbh duty have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been kept in isolation, reported PTI, citing officials.
