Industrial Innovation Awards: Thiagarajar Polytechnic College Wins Top Award

An e-bike made from scrap materials, an automated trolley for picking products at shopping malls, an Internet of Things (IoT)-based smart farming device and a VR game, among other innovations, has helped Salem-based Thiagarajar Polytechnic College emerge as the winner in the CII instituted ‘Industrial Innovation Awards 2021'.
The innovations made it the only polytechnic in the country to have won this coveted CII award, the institute said in a statement on Monday, 27 December.
Two teams of the mechanical engineering department had designed and developed an e-bike from an old petrol motorcycle material, named Fuerza, and an automated trolley for picking products at shopping malls, called ‘Smart Dache'.
According to Kris Gopalakrishnan, Past President, CII, and Chairman, CII Industrial Innovation Awards, "innovation combined with entrepreneurship, and a focus on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship is the key to a strong economy".
Under the most innovative research institutions category, IIT Roorkee got the award for developing innovative visco-elastic ‘Energy Dissipating Link Elements' for earthquake-resistant housing construction, ‘Nitrogen-Doped Reduced Graphene Oxide' (N-rGO) for high-performance supercapacitor and 'Novel hybrid' adsorbent for simultaneous removal of arsenic and fluoride from contaminated water.
