India's 3rd COVID-19 Wave Likely to Peak in February: IIT Kanpur Study

COVID-19 Policies in India: Why is the data behind them so inaccessible?
Amid concerns over the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, a study conducted by researchers from Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur suggests that a third COVID-19 wave in India might see its peak on 3 February.
The study has been conducted utilizing the data from different countries that are already facing an Omicron surge, and modelling of their daily cases data to predicting the impact and timeline for the third wave in India.
Data collected from the the US, UK, Germany, France, South Africa, and others have been used in the study, which uses a 'Gaussian mixture model' to estimate the parameters.
The researchers observed that the exact number of cases at the peak cannot be estimated accurately by the study, as it did not consider the vaccination data of the population.
The study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, was published on the pre-print repository MedxRiv on Tuesday, 21 December. The research has been conducted by Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar, and Shalabh, all belonging to the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at IIT Kanpur.
Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded 415 fresh Omicron cases.