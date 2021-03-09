Indore Woman Cremates Unclaimed Bodies, Gives Medicines To Elderly

Bhagyashree credits her father, Brajmohan Lodetiya, and her husband, Naveen Kharkhadia, for supporting her through this journey. Her husband, who is a railway employee also contributes part of his salary, and joins in after his work to support Bhagyashree’s endeavour, added the report.

The couple has a two-year-old boy who is left under the supervision of his grandmother when they are out helping the community. Bhagyashree is also pursuing a PhD in Archaeology, and has worked throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, more so, after the lockdown was relaxed, noted the report.

(With inputs from ANI)