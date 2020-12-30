My 2020 Good News: Ran A 10K Race While Five Months Pregnant

I am Ankita Gaur, an engineer based in Bengaluru. On 20 December, I ran in the TCS Bengaluru 10K while five-months pregnant. That was my first medal of 2020 and a highlight in a year that has otherwise been uncertain and gloomy for many.

I have been running for nine years in marathons and races, both in India and other countries as well. Boston, Berlin, New York are a few examples. I have qualified for the Boston Marathon thrice before.