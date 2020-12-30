My 2020 Good News: Ran A 10K Race While Five Months Pregnant

Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
(If you're pregnant, remember to consult a medical professional before any physical activity.)
(2020 has been tough on us all. Through ‘2020 Good News’, we wish to focus on events or moments that have offered a glimmer of hope in these unusual times. Ankita Gaur from Bengaluru shares what made her year worthwhile.)
I am Ankita Gaur, an engineer based in Bengaluru. On 20 December, I ran in the TCS Bengaluru 10K while five-months pregnant. That was my first medal of 2020 and a highlight in a year that has otherwise been uncertain and gloomy for many.
I have been running for nine years in marathons and races, both in India and other countries as well. Boston, Berlin, New York are a few examples. I have qualified for the Boston Marathon thrice before.
Running is something that gives me happiness and self-confidence. In August, when I learned that I was pregnant, I was excited because I had heard stories of women abroad who used to run regularly, while still delivering healthy babies. I heard it was good for both the mother and the baby.
Five months later, for the Bengaluru 10K, I thought I could do an easy run since I can’t run fast right now. I reached out to my coach, my doctor, and my physiotherapist to ask if I could continue running and they encouraged me. All they asked was for me to maintain a slow pace, and so I did.
It is something very few women in India attempt and it is something that I do for my own self-confidence and my own happiness. The days I run, I feel energetic, the baby is also happy. So I wish I can continue further and I am looking forward to it.
